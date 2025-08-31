Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Neuronetics, Inc. $STIM

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Neuronetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIM. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 19,491.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $3.33 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 43.47% and a negative return on equity of 156.36%. The firm had revenue of $38.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Neuronetics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STIM

About Neuronetics

(Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.