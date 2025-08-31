GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $57.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.8571.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Trading Up 1.5%
NYSE:GFL opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%.GFL Environmental’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GFL Environmental Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
