Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO is Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 194.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 799,500 shares during the period. Geo Group makes up approximately 17.1% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of Geo Group worth $35,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEO. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Geo Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Geo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Geo Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Geo Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Geo Group alerts:

Geo Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $20.76 on Friday. Geo Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Geo Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.55 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Geo Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Jones Trading decreased their price objective on Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEO

Geo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.