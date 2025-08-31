Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Trading 5.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $35.15. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.
Genus Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69.
Genus Company Profile
Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.
