GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 91,335 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 77,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GEN Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.3%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.38 million, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.46.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GEN Restaurant Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 266,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Featured Articles

