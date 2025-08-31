GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,251 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $24,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

