GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 6.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09). 3,977,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,914,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £21.86 million, a P/E ratio of -812.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.47.

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

