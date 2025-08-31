GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

GCM Grosvenor has a payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

GCMG stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40 and a beta of 0.72.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

