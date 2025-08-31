Gates Capital Management Inc. Has $56.88 Million Position in Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX

Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,795,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,358,294 shares during the quarter. Garrett Motion accounts for about 1.1% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.35% of Garrett Motion worth $56,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTX. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 41.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion

In other news, insider Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $110,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,740,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,166,781.63. The trade was a 65.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $16,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,128,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,668,524. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,907,224 shares of company stock valued at $157,275,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $12.99 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.01.

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Garrett Motion’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

