Gates Capital Management Inc. Has $151.49 Million Stock Position in Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO

Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,615,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,292 shares during the quarter. Rentokil Initial comprises approximately 3.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $151,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Broyhill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Broyhill Asset Management LLC now owns 111,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 1st quarter valued at $21,864,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 143,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 42,786 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.9%

RTO opened at $24.72 on Friday. Rentokil Initial PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.2738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

