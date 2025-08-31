Gates Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 101.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,424,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738,250 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions comprises approximately 2.4% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.24% of Element Solutions worth $122,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Element Solutions by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Element Solutions by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Element Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $625.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.45 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 9.66%.Element Solutions’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

