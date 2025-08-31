Gates Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,163,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,597 shares during the period. Envista accounts for 1.7% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $89,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 214.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 14.4% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Envista from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Envista from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Envista Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NVST stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $682.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.21 million. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Envista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.