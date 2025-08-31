GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 2,057,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,725,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GameSquare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The entertainment company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). GameSquare had a negative return on equity of 275.13% and a negative net margin of 46.12%.The firm had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAME. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameSquare by 57.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the entertainment company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GameSquare during the second quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameSquare during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameSquare by 23.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,914 shares of the entertainment company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 41,196 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameSquare Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

