GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 2,057,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,725,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded GameSquare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

GameSquare Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The entertainment company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). GameSquare had a negative net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 275.13%. The business had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameSquare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameSquare by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the entertainment company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GameSquare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameSquare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameSquare by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,914 shares of the entertainment company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 41,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

GameSquare Company Profile

GameSquare Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

Featured Articles

