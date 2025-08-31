Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Shares Up 5% – Should You Buy?

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

