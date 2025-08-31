Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $25.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.3333.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Shares of GLPG opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,200 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 569.0% during the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,036,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,024,000 after acquiring an additional 881,939 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at $21,471,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,359,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 2,245.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 115,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

