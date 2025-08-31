FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 163.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.3%

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.4%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 328.21%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

