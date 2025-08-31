Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) versus Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Financial Contrast

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ero Copper has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Ero Copper”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $25.46 billion 2.51 $1.89 billion $1.32 33.65 Ero Copper $470.26 million 3.16 -$68.47 million $1.37 10.49

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper. Ero Copper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeport-McMoRan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan and Ero Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 0 8 8 2 2.67 Ero Copper 0 3 7 1 2.82

Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.81%. Ero Copper has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.59%. Given Ero Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Freeport-McMoRan.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Ero Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Ero Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 7.45% 7.37% 3.87% Ero Copper 26.63% 17.96% 8.06%

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Ero Copper on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds 100% interests in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

