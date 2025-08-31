Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 145,767 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 62,827 shares.The stock last traded at $21.60 and had previously closed at $21.65.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after buying an additional 419,709 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

