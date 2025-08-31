Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.70 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 46.40 ($0.63). Foresight Enterprise VCT shares last traded at GBX 46.40 ($0.63), with a volume of 64,000 shares traded.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.31. The stock has a market cap of £143.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,076.19 and a beta of -0.03.

About Foresight Enterprise VCT

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

