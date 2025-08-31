Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 3,656 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $57,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,068,000. Betterment LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,171.50. The trade was a 19.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,222.10. The trade was a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,147 shares of company stock valued at $10,067,740. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,050.00.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ COST opened at $943.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $966.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $981.17. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $867.16 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $418.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%.The firm had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.50%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

