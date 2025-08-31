Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 23,038 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,359 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,038 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,212 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $413,491,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $69.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,167. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

