Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 18,076 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,076 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.93% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $82,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,035.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $92.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.6311 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

