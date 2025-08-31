Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 628,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $20,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,673,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 986,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after buying an additional 183,181 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 275,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 94,923 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 66,590 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

