Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 156,242 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,388,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,242 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 0.8% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $40,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 0.01.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

