Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $25,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.47.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 59,327 shares of company stock valued at $15,201,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CRM opened at $256.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.27. The stock has a market cap of $245.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

