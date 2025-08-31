Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 26,894 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.23% of AECOM worth $27,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ACM. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $126.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.