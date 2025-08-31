Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVE. Loop Capital raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Five Below from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Five Below from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

Five Below Trading Down 3.3%

FIVE stock opened at $145.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.06. Five Below has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $154.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.41.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $212,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,651.30. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $598,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,200.90. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock worth $1,740,209. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Five Below by 653.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Five Below by 333.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 1,940.9% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

