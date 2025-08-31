Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Sold by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,428 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 3.8% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.22 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

