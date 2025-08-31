Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises 0.6% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 189,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 24.7% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,317,279.66. The trade was a 21.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,134 shares of company stock worth $6,766,664 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $195.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.73 and its 200-day moving average is $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $262.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.84.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

