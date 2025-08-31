Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. $ASPN

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels makes up approximately 1.9% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1,998.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 460.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2,137.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Santhosh P. Daniel sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $32,237.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,315.49. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASPN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

View Our Latest Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

NYSE:ASPN opened at $6.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $562.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.53 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 78.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -3.860–3.730 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.