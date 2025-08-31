FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.19 ($2.61) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($3.04). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 221.60 ($2.99), with a volume of 859,878 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 215 to GBX 240 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 240.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FGP

FirstGroup Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 193.42.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The transport operator reported GBX 19.40 EPS for the quarter. FirstGroup had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, analysts forecast that FirstGroup plc will post 17.3782772 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at FirstGroup

In other news, insider Graham Sutherland sold 458,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226, for a total transaction of £1,035,159.10. Also, insider Ryan Mangold sold 472,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226, for a total value of £1,067,764.12. Insiders sold 1,930,497 shares of company stock valued at $434,342,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About FirstGroup

(Get Free Report)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.