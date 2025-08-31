First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY is Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,882 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 3.6% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 293,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,744 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $65.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $66.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

