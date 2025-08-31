First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

FMY opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

