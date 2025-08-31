First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB Shares Sold by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 1.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,668.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 182,683 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 150,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 129,301 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 231,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 118,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,179,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,909,000 after buying an additional 77,992 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after buying an additional 75,137 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB opened at $49.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.