First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 21,500 Workday, Inc. $WDAY

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,000. Workday accounts for 1.9% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,598,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,404,000 after purchasing an additional 455,855 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,530,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,475,000 after purchasing an additional 913,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.81.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $230.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 106.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,880 shares of company stock worth $78,449,679. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

