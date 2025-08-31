First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $55.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 988.7% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 38.70%.First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.83%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

