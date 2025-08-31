First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $55.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.
Shares of FR stock opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.17.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 38.70%.First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.83%.
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
