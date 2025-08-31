Fintel (LON:FNTL) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.97). Approximately 49,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 143,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($3.00).
Fintel Trading Down 0.9%
The stock has a market cap of £229.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3,859.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 239.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 250.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Fintel Company Profile
Fintel provides technology, compliance and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses, data and targeted distribution services to hundreds of product providers and empowers millions of consumers to make better informed financial decisions.
