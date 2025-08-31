Financial Survey: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) versus Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 0 2 2 1 2.80 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 6 2 3.25

Dividends

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $16.95, indicating a potential upside of 19.41%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus price target of $24.71, indicating a potential upside of 34.27%. Given Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries pays out -631.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 16.99% 17.25% 11.63% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -0.95% 46.10% 7.18%

Risk & Volatility

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories $3.81 billion 3.11 $663.00 million $0.66 21.51 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $16.63 billion 1.27 -$1.64 billion ($0.16) -115.04

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. This segment also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Others segment engages in developing therapies in the fields of oncology and inflammation; research and development of differentiated formulations; and provides digital healthcare and information technology enabled business support services. The company offers its products for various therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, dermatology, oncology, respiratory, stomatology, urology, and nephrology. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products. The company focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), respiratory, and oncology areas. It provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as contract manufacturing services; and operates an out-licensing platform that offers a portfolio of products to other pharmaceutical companies. The company also offers BENDEKA and TREANDA injections for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent b-cell non-hodgkin’s lymphoma; GRANIX; TRISENOX; LONQUEX; and TEVAGRASTIM/RATIOGRASTIM. In addition, it provides COPAXONE for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; AJOVY for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults; AUSTEDO for the treatment of neurodegenerative and movement disorders associated with Huntington’s disease and tardive dyskinesia; UZEDY for the treatment of schizophrenia; ProAir RespiClick inhalation powder; QVAR for treatment for asthma; BRALTUS, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist; CINQAIR/CINQAERO injection; DuoResp Spiromax, an inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting beta-agonist bronchodilator; and AirDuo RespiClick fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder. The company offers its OTC products under SUDOCREM, NasenDuo, DICLOX FORTE, OLFEN Max, and FLEGAMINA brand names. It has collaboration agreements with MedinCell; Sanofi; Alvotech; and Biolojic Design Ltd., as well as license agreement with MODAG GmbH. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

