Financial Survey: Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) versus QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. QNB pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get QNB alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QNB and Bankwell Financial Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $90.98 million 1.46 $11.45 million $3.47 10.29 Bankwell Financial Group $195.71 million 1.70 $9.77 million $2.58 16.39

QNB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bankwell Financial Group. QNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bankwell Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QNB and Bankwell Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bankwell Financial Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than QNB.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of QNB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 13.34% 11.95% 0.69% Bankwell Financial Group 10.27% 7.44% 0.64%

Risk and Volatility

QNB has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats QNB on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

(Get Free Report)

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. The company serves other community banks, thrift institutions, credit unions and other non-bank financial organizations, such as mutual fund companies, insurance companies, and brokerage companies. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.