Financial Analysis: Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) & Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) and Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and Formula Systems (1985)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Innodata alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata 18.71% 54.27% 32.29% Formula Systems (1985) 2.70% 5.58% 2.58%

Volatility & Risk

Innodata has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 5 0 3.00 Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Innodata and Formula Systems (1985), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Innodata currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.81%. Given Innodata’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innodata is more favorable than Formula Systems (1985).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Innodata shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innodata and Formula Systems (1985)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $170.46 million 7.10 $28.66 million $1.24 30.63 Formula Systems (1985) $2.76 billion 0.69 $79.67 million $4.97 24.87

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than Innodata. Formula Systems (1985) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innodata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Innodata beats Formula Systems (1985) on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innodata

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services. This segment also provides a range of data engineering support services, including data transformation, data curation, data hygiene, data consolidation, data extraction, data compliance, and master data management. The Synodex segment offers an industry platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an industry platform that offers marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

About Formula Systems (1985)

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data. It also provides customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and application and professional training courses, and advanced professional studies. In addition, the company offers property and casualty insurance platforms, such as Sapiens, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens IDITSuite, and IDIT Go; life, pension, and annuities platforms, including Sapiens, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster; Sapiens Cloud-based DigitalSuite; data and analytics platform; and reinsurance software solutions comprising Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO. Further, it provides Sapiens workers' compensation solutions; Sapiens medical professional liability solutions; financial and compliance solutions, such as Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; Sapiens Decision; and technology-based solutions. Additionally, it offers application development and business process integration platforms; vertical software solutions; strategic consulting and outsourcing services; and professional services in various areas, as well as develops on-premise payroll software. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.