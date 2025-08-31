Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.
Financial 15 Split Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of TSE:FTN opened at C$10.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.87, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of C$614.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Financial 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$6.75 and a 52 week high of C$10.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.07.
Financial 15 Split Company Profile
