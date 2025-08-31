Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Financial 15 Split Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TSE:FTN opened at C$10.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.87, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of C$614.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Financial 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$6.75 and a 52 week high of C$10.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.07.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

