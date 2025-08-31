Fenix Resources Limited (FEX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on September 18th

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 313.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Fenix Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $233.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Fenix Resources Company Profile

Fenix Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral tenements in Western Australia. It operates through three segments: Mining, Logistics, and Port Services. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Iron Ridge Iron Ore project located in Western Australia. It also provides bulk commodity road and rail haulage logistics solutions to fenix operations and third-party customers; and in-loading access through truck or rail for secure storage on wharf storage facilities; and direct ship loading access and services.

