Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Raises Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,602 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank makes up 1.3% of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 14.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Zacks Research cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

