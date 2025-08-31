Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Has $188,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $2,367,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $333.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.97 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 192.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,564 shares of company stock valued at $51,792,190. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

