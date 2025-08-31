Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Buys 5,362 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Enbridge by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 90,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 167,662 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Enbridge by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 772,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,241,000 after purchasing an additional 182,790 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 187,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Enbridge by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,525,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,068 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Enbridge by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.6839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Argus upped their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

