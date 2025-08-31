EVT (ASX:EVT) Insider Buys A$1,551,391.04 in Stock

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Free Report) insider Jane Hastings bought 108,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$14.24 per share, with a total value of A$1,551,391.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.17, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 150.0%. This is an increase from EVT’s previous Final dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. EVT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,133.33%.

EVT Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments. It is involved in film exhibition operations under the Event Cinemas, Moonlight Cinemas, Greater Union, Birch, and Carroll & Coyle cinemas brands; and the operation of Cinebuzz Rewards, a movie loyalty program, as well as State Theatre, a 2,000-seat theatre located in Sydney.

