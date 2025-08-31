Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 4,203 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 543.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $148.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

