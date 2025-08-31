Evercore ISI Cuts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $128.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on A. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of A stock opened at $125.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

