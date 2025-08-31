European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Shares Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.43. Approximately 72,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 244,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

Separately, Raymond James Financial cut shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.50. The firm has a market cap of C$226.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, Director Lisa Maureen Russell sold 20,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$52,857.00. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

